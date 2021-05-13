Banks to remain closed in these cities on May 13, 14; check full list

In May 2021, there will be 12 days when several public and private sector banks operation across the country to be remain closed. Second and fourth Saturdays holidays are also included in this. (Representative Image)

Banks will remain closed in several cities in India on May 13 and May 14 under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Only gazetted holidays are uniform across states but not all. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, the bank holidays on May 13 and 14 are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Under Negotiable Instruments Act, banks in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram will stay closed on May 13 on account of Ramzan-Id or Id-Ul-Fitr.

They will remain shut on May 14 in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla on account of Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramzan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

Bank branches will remain closed on May 26 in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar on account of Buddha Pournima in the month of May.

Banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. In case of a month with five Saturdays then the bank will function on the fifth.

RTGS and NEFT fund transfer services remain unavailable on second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays and National Holidays.