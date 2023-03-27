 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks to gain $36 billion in deposits as debt funds get taxed

Bloomberg
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

India’s decision to tax returns from fixed-income mutual funds is set to bolster its lenders’ efforts to lure deposits for financing a resurgent credit growth and boost profits.

The nation scrapping tax incentives for some debt mutual funds has paved the way for banks to garner as much as $36 billion in deposits from the asset managers, according to Sunil Mehta, chief executive officer of Indian Banks’ Association, a lenders’ lobbying body. The move comes as a respite for the financiers as the widening gap between credit off-take and deposits has sparked risks of asset-liability mismatches and pushed up funding costs.

Rising loan demand from companies and consumers has buoyed annual credit growth to 15.7% as of March, compared to a five-year average of 10.3%, according to Reserve Bank of India data. However, the deposit collection has failed to keep pace and is currently a little more than 10%, pushing bankers to look for ways to lure funds.

Deposit collections by Indian banks have lagged as investors parked funds with more attractive asset classes such as debt mutual funds, which gave better yields owing to the favorable tax regime. With inflation at 6.44% in February, according to the government, real returns on bank deposits, which in most cases is at about 7% annual interest rate for two years, remains low.