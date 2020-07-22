Banks to FinMin: Cheque bounce an offence, should not be decriminalised

Banks have opposed the Finance Ministry's proposal to decriminalise the cheque bounce offence. "The offence of cheque return under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 1881 should continue," banks requested the finance ministry, through Indian Banks’ Association.

Banks said they resort to legal action in cheque dishonour cases only where borrowers wilfully default on loans. "The fear of criminal action acts as a deterrent to such borrowers," they stated according to the Business Line report.

Currently, bounced cheques can lead to imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to twice the value of the cheque or both under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a representative body of asset and loan financing non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), too, has opposed the Finance Ministry's move to scrap Section 138.

Mahesh Thakkar, Director General, FIDC, said that decriminalising the offence would lead to further deterioration in the enforcement of the contract, especially in terms of honouring acknowledged debt and liability.

"Small and medium enterprises, apart from NBFCs, will be the worst affected and the marketplace will be relegated to cash and carry transactions, with cheques losing their value as a means to secure transactions," Thakkar said.

As per reports, the Confederation of All India Traders has also urged the government not to decriminalise bouncing of cheques saying that it will create problems in recovering legitimate business dues and private loans.