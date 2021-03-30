Banks open today; to remain closed from March 31 till April 2

Image: Reuters

Banking services in all private and public sector banks will not be available from March 31 till April 2.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, the banks will be operational only on March 30 and April 3.

On March 31, the banking services will remain shut as it will be the last day of the financial year (FY21). On April 1, the banks will be shut to close their yearly accounts while April 2 will be a holiday on account of Good Friday.

However, in Patna, banking services are closed today.

Also Read: Here is a list of bank holidays in April 2021

People who are planning to visit banks will have to postpone it to April 3 or visit after April 4.

Earlier, banks were shut on March 27 as it was fourth Saturday, then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.