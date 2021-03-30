English
Banks open today; to remain closed from March 31 till April 2

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, the banks will be operational only on March 30 and April 3.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Banking services in all private and public sector banks will not be available  from March 31 till April 2.

On March 31, the banking services will remain shut as it will be the last day of the financial year (FY21). On April 1, the banks will be shut to close their yearly accounts while April 2 will be a holiday on account of Good Friday.

However, in Patna, banking services are closed today.

People who are planning to visit banks will have to postpone it to April 3 or visit after April 4.

Earlier, banks were shut on March 27 as it was fourth Saturday, then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.

Here's a full list of dates when banks will remain closed/open
DATEDAY
March 27Last Saturday
March 28Sunday
March 29Holi Holiday
March 30Holiday in Patna branch. Rest it will be working for all
March 31Year-end holiday
April 1Bank closing of accounts
April 2Good Friday
April 3Saturday - Working Day
April 4Sunday
 
