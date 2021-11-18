MARKET NEWS

Banks need to adopt partnership model, reach out to customers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the financial health of Indian banks has improved significantly and they can support India's economic growth.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18 said banks need to adopt a partnership model and proactively reach out to customers.

Modi was addressing a conference on "Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth" in New Delhi.

Don’t wait for customers to come to your branch, analyse the requirement of MSMEs/customers and create customized solutions for them, Modi said.

Modi explained that through the partnership model, banks can help enterprises and entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Today the time requires, banks' should also strengthen the country’s balance sheet and be more proactive towards it.

He cited an example of two defense corridors being set-up in Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, banks need to think how they can go out and reach to enterprises in these two areas, he said.

Banks should look at providing best services and if banks play this role, then the government's plan to set up these corridors will not face delays," he added.

He touched upon how the National Asset Reconstruction Company will help in resolving Rs 2 lakh crore stressed assets. We are also seeing PSU Banks' consolidation has led to improvement in efficacy and enabling them to raise funds from the market, he added.

PSU Banks today after consolidation have a large capital base and have good liquidity, NPAs provisioning backlog doesn’t exist, he said.

He said banks are ready to give a push to the economy of India and help the agenda of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and it is a big milestone in the journey of Indian banking sector.

He also highlighted how the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has been a game changer and one of the great examples of financial inclusion across the world. Further banks should also support project financing and support individual big infrastructure accounts, he said.
Tags: #Banks #Modi #PM Modi
first published: Nov 18, 2021 01:34 pm

