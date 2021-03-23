Banking Recruitment 2021 | Bank of Maharashtra to hire 150 general officers

Bank of Maharashtra

Good news for all those looking for an exciting career in banking. The Bank of Maharashtra, one of country's top public sector bank on March 22 has invited applications for the recruitment of the post of General Officer on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the the bank's official website bankofmaharashtra.in.

As per the official notification, the last date for submitting the application is April 6.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 General Officer Scale 2 across India, out of which, 62 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 40 for OBC, 22 for SC, 15 for EWS, and 11 for the ST category.

The application fees for the candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC category is Rs 1,118 while those for the SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118.

To fit the eligibility criteria, the candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized institute. The candidate should also hold prior experience of three years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

The age limit for the candidate is between 25 years to 35 years.

The selection process will be done on an online examination which will be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking.

The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the online examination and interview and accordingly a merit list shall be prepared for selection of candidates.

The allocation of marks for online examination and interview is 150 & 100, respectively, which will be converted into 60:40. The minimum cut off marks for online examination, interview and final selection shall be 50 percent for UR / EWS and 45 percent for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD.

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs. 48,170 plus other allowances.

Those with a record of default in repayment of loans/ credit card dues and/ or against whose name adverse report of CIBIL or other external rating agencies will not be eligible for the appointment.

Here's how to apply:

Visit website bankofmaharashtra.in

Register using personal and contact details

Fill application form and upload the related documents

Pay the application fee and submit

Download and take printout of the application form.