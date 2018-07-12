App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bankers irked at UIDAI's decision to enlist Deloitte as sole authority for info security audit

The bankers believe that the costs for the audit are too high and this move has led to monopoly for Deloitte

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bankers are not happy with the Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) decision to empanel Deloitte as the sole agency to carry out the mandatory audit of Information Security (IS), according to a Hindu report.

UIDAI had issued the circular empanelling Deloitte as the only auditor back in November 2017. The decision was put on hold on December 11 after they received requests from multiple banks.

“Then, on April 4, they again issued the circular, making it mandatory for banks to appoint Deloitte and prescribed the charges which are same as the November circular. However, there were two differences. One, the word per site (for charges) were removed, and it simply said per audit, and two, the specified rates for out-of-pocket expense were removed,” an official from a private bank said.

UIDAI has asked the banks to enter a contract with Deloitte. The assessment will cost the banks Rs 1,94,700 per unit and they will also have to pay for travel and lodging of the Deloitte employees.

The bankers believe that the costs for the audit are too high and this move by UIDAI has created a monopoly for Deloitte.

An official familiar with the tendering process said only Deloitte was able to fulfil the conditions laid down by UIDAI, which is why they were the sole company to be enlisted for the audit.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 04:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Deloitte #India #UIDAI

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.