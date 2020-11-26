Bank Strike News LIVE Updates: Banking services likely to be affected

Banking operations might be impacted on November 26 as employees join a one-day nationwide strike called by ten trade unions.

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are participating in the Bharat Bandh.

Around 25 crore workers are estimated to participate in the strike against some of the central government's policies. The Bharat Bandh on November 26 is being dubbed as the world's largest coordinated general strike.

The AIBEA said nearly 30,000 bank employees from 10,000 bank branches of public sector banks, old generation private sector banks, regional rural banks, and foreign banks in Maharashtra will take part in the November 2020 strike.

Bank employees are protesting against privatisation of banks and outsourcing and contract systems in jobs in the sector.

The other unions participating the strike are - Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).