Citizens could face a harrowing in the next two days as over a million bank employees in various state-run banks across the country are set to go on a strike from Wednesday May 30, to protest a nominal two per cent wage hike offered by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). Workers at State Bank of India' branch main branch in Mumbai's Fort area will hold a demonstartion on Tuesday as well.

In the wage negotiation meeting held on May 5, IBA made a propositions to offer two per cent hike in the wage bill cost as on March 31, 2017. It also maintained that the negotiations on officers demands would be restricted up to scale III officers only.

"It is only because of provisions towards NPA that banks have booked losses, and for this, bank employees are not responsible," United Forum of Bank Unions' convener Devidas Tuljapurkar told reporters.

He said in the last two-three years, bank employees have worked tirelessly for implementation of government initiatives such as Jan-Dhan, demonetisation, Mudra and Atal Pension Yojana, among others. "This has resulted into huge increase in their workloads," he said.