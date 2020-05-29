App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of India cuts MCLR by 25 bps across all tenors

The revised one-year MCLR will be 7.70 percent as against 7.95 percent earlier, the bank said in a release.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday announced a reduction of its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors, effective June 1.

The revised one-year MCLR will be 7.70 percent as against 7.95 percent earlier, the bank said in a release.

One-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.50 percent and 7.60 percent, respectively.

Close

The lender said its external benchmark lending rate, which is linked to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate, has also been reduced by 40 basis points (bps) to 6.85 percent per annum.

related news

Last week, the RBI reduced repo rate by 40 bps to 4 percent from 4.40 percent.

"With this, we have passed on the benefit of the rate cut announced by the RBI to our home, vehicle and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) customers," the bank said.

Its base rate has also been cut to 9 percent from 9.40 percent.

The reduction in EBLR and base rate are also effective from June 1.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #Bank Of India #Business #India #Market news #MCLR

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.