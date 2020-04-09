App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by 0.15% across tenors

"The bank has revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from April 12, 2020," Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday announced to cut marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 0.15 percent across all tenors, which will bring down cost of consumer loans.

The one-year tenor-- which is the benchmark for all consumer loans such as auto, retail, housing -- has been reduced to 8 percent from 8.15 percent.

The one-year tenor-- which is the benchmark for all consumer loans such as auto, retail, housing -- has been reduced to 8 percent from 8.15 percent.

Among others, from overnight to six-month tenor loans, the MCLR has been cut to 7.40-7.85 percent, the bank said.

This follows country's largest lender SBI's MCLR cut earlier this week by 35 basis points or 0.35 percent across tenors.

Stock of Bank of Baroda closed 5.28 percent down at Rs 50.85 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #banking #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

