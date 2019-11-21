Bank merger | Unions to stage dharna before Parliament on December 10

In August, the government announced its plan to merge 10 public sector lenders into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized banks.
Various bank unions plan to stage dharna on December 10 in front of the Parliament to protest against the government decision to merger 10 public sector banks.
"Government has been pursuing the policy of merger of public sector banks despite the adverse implications.
"Government has been pursuing the policy of merger of public sector banks despite the adverse implications.

Experience of mergers in the country and elsewhere has clearly shown that no benefit accrues to any of the stake holder," bank union said in a statement.The unions will stage dharna on December 10 in front of the Parliament, it said.