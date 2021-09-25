Bank holidays in October 2021: Offline services to be unavailable for up to 21 days; check state-wise list

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Public and private banks will remain shut for 21 days in October including on weekends and festivals. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

Full list of bank holidays in October 2021:

October 1 - Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Sikkim)

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti (Pan India)

October 3 - Sunday

October 6 - Mahalaya Amavasye (West Bengal, Tripura, Karnataka)

October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya)

October 9 - 2nd Saturday

October 10 - Sunday

October 12 - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (West Bengal, Tripura)

October 13 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, Assam )

October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam)

October 15 - Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (National except for Manipur, Himachal Pradesh)

October 16 - Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Sikkim)

October 17 - Sunday

October 18 - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 19 - Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat (Nation except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand )

October 20 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

October 22 - Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir )

October 23 - 4th Saturday

October 24 - Sunday

October 26 - Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir)

- Sunday