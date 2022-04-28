Bank Holidays in May: Check this list before heading to a branch in coming month of two long weekends

May will have 11 bank holidays including regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.

There are two long weekends in the coming month – with banks remaining shut for three days at a stretch – on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Buddha Purnima.

As a result, customers who have important bank-related work in the coming month must check the list before heading out.

Many holidays are region specific and may vary from state to state and bank to bank.

While bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional. Customers can transact online.

Holiday Date Sunday May 1 Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid in Kerala) May 2 Eid-Ul-Fitr May 3 Sunday May 8 Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore (Kolkata) May 9 Second Saturday May 14 Sunday May 15 Buddha Purnima May 15 Sunday May 22 Fourth Saturday May 28 Sunday May 29