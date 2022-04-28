English
    Bank Holidays in May: Check this list before heading to a branch in coming month of two long weekends

    Many holidays are region specific and may vary from state to state and bank to bank.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

    May will have 11 bank holidays including regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.

    There are two long weekends in the coming month – with banks remaining shut for three days at a stretch – on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Buddha Purnima.

    As a result, customers who have important bank-related work in the coming month must check the list before heading out.

    While bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional. Customers can transact online.
    HolidayDate
    SundayMay 1
    Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid in Kerala)May 2
    Eid-Ul-FitrMay 3
    SundayMay 8
    Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore (Kolkata)May 9
    Second SaturdayMay 14
    SundayMay 15
    Buddha PurnimaMay 15
    SundayMay 22
    Fourth SaturdayMay 28
    SundayMay 29
     



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:35 am
