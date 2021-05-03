Bank holidays in May 2021: Check full list here

In May 2021, there will be 12 days when several public and private sector banks operation across the country to be remain closed. Second and fourth Saturdays holidays are also included in this.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, there will be in all 12 bank holidays in May, including the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and Sundays. Public and private sector banking operations across the country will remain closed for these 12 days

Under three brackets, the RBI has placed the holidays - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays vary as per the specific state and they are not observed in all the states. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. Festivals like Id-Ul-Fitr, Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Buddha Pournima etc. will remain as bank holidays in May 2021, according to the RBI's website.