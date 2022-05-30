Bank Holidays in June 2022: See full list of eight holidays here

Bank holidays in India in June 2022: Banks in India will have up to eight holidays in June 2022, of these two are under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining six are weekend leaves - Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.

Different states and cities may see different holidays. Banks in India generally remain open on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut in Shillong on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti on June 2.

Banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar will be closed to mark YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti on June 15.

Banks will remain shut on June 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 and 26 on account of second and fourth Saturdays, and on Sundays apart from June 2 and 15.

Date Holidays June 2 Maharana Pratap Jayanti June 5 Sunday June 11 Second Saturday June 12 Sunday June 15 YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti June 19 Sunday June 25 Fourth Saturday June 26 Sunday





