    Bank Holidays in June 2022: See full list of eight holidays here

    Different states and cities may see different holidays. Banks in India generally remain open on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

    Bank holidays in India in June 2022: Banks in India will have up to eight holidays in June 2022, of these two are under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining six are weekend leaves - Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.

    The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

    Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut in Shillong on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti on June 2.

    Banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar will be closed to mark YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti on June 15.

    Banks will remain shut on June 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 and 26 on account of second and fourth Saturdays, and on Sundays apart from June 2 and 15.

    Bank holidays in June 2022 as per the Negotiable Instruments Act:
    DateHolidays
    June 2Maharana Pratap Jayanti
    June 5Sunday
    June 11Second Saturday
    June 12Sunday
    June 15YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti
    June 19Sunday
    June 25Fourth Saturday
    June 26Sunday
     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 30, 2022 10:18 am
