Bank holidays in July 2021: Banks to remain closed on these days this month; check list here

Bank holidays in July 2021: Banks will remain closed for a total of fifteen days this month

For as many as 15 days in July 2021, banks will remain closed on account of different holidays across various states. Apart from the nine festival-related holidays, banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

All nine offs are state-specific holidays for different occasions, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar. This calendar will be useful for you in planning if you have important bank-related work this month.

Certain holidays vary from state to state, while all banks remain shut on public holidays. Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays.

RBI has placed bank holidays in three categories

> Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

> Holiday under Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

> Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Banks across Bhubaneshwar, Odisha will remain closed on July 12. This is on account of the Rath Yatra. On the same day, banks will remain shut in Imphal, Manipur on account of Kang (Rathajatra).

To observe Bhanu Jayanti and Drukpa Tshechi, banks will remain closed on July 13 and July 14 across Sikkim.

On account of the Harela festival, banks in Uttarakhand will remain shut on July 16. Banks will remain shut on July 17 in Agartala and Shillong on account of U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja.

Banks will remain shut in Sikkim on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu. Banks will remain close in Jammu and Kochi on account of Bakrid.

All banks will remain shut on account of Bakri Id on July 21, except for Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The banks will be shut on July 31 for Ker Puja in Agartala.