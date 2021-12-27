MARKET NEWS

Bank Holidays in January: Public, private banks to remain closed for 16 days. Check details here

Bank Holidays in January 2022: According to RBI guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

All the public and private banks in India will remain closed for 16 days in January 2021. This includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays. The main holiday is on January 26 on account of the Republic Day. While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts are the three categories under which the RBI categorises bank holidays.

Here is the list of bank holidays in December 2021:
DateHoliday
January 1New Year’s Day
January 2Sunday
January 4Losoong (Sikkim)
January 8Second Saturday
January 9Sunday
January 11Missionary Day (Mizoram)
January 12Birthday of Swami Vivekananda
January 14Makar Sankranti/Pongal (Many states)
January 15Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu)
January 16Sunday
January 18Thai Poosam (Chennai)
January 22Fourth Saturday
January 23Sunday
January 26Republic Day (Across the country)
January 30Sunday
January 31Me-Dam-Me-Phi( Assam)
 
Moneycontrol News
