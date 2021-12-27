Bank Holidays in January: Public, private banks to remain closed for 16 days. Check details here

All the public and private banks in India will remain closed for 16 days in January 2021. This includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays. The main holiday is on January 26 on account of the Republic Day. While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts are the three categories under which the RBI categorises bank holidays.