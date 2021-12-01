MARKET NEWS

Bank Holidays in December 2021: Public, private banks to remain closed for 12 days; check details here

Bank Holidays in December 2021: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

All the public and private banks in India will remain closed for 12 days in December 2021. This includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays.

The main holiday is on December 25 on account on Christmas which will be observed in major cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is the list of bank holidays in December 2021:
DateHoliday
December  3Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)
December 5Sunday
December 11Second Saturday of the month
December 12Sunday
December 18Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham — Shillong
December 24Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) — Aizawl, Shillong
December 25Christmas — Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram
December 25Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas
December 26Sunday
December 27Christmas Celebration — Aizawl
December 30U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong
December 31Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts are the three categories under which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorizes bank holidays.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 1, 2021 10:21 am

