Bank Holidays in December 2021: Public, private banks to remain closed for 12 days; check details here

All the public and private banks in India will remain closed for 12 days in December 2021. This includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays.

The main holiday is on December 25 on account on Christmas which will be observed in major cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Date Holiday December 3 Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa) December 5 Sunday December 11 Second Saturday of the month December 12 Sunday December 18 Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham — Shillong December 24 Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) — Aizawl, Shillong December 25 Christmas — Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram December 25 Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas December 26 Sunday December 27 Christmas Celebration — Aizawl December 30 U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong December 31 Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts are the three categories under which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorizes bank holidays.