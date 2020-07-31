Bank holidays in August 2020: Check the complete list

In most cities, banks will remain closed on August 1 and August 15 on account of Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day, respectively.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in some cities will remain closed on some days in August to for holidays such as Eid-Ul-Adha, Raksha Bandhan, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Patriot’s Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Teej, Karma Puja and Thiruvonam/Indra Jatra. However, many of these holidays are state-specific.
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in August 2020:
August 3: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow, among others, on account of Raksha Bandhan.
August 11: Banks in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Patna, among others, will remain shut for Sri Krishna Janmastami.
August 12: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar because of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.
August 13: Banks in Imphal will remain closed on account of Patriot's Day.
August 20: Banks will remain closed in Guwahati for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.
August 21: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok for Teej.
August 22: Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.
August 29: Banks in Jammu, Ranchi and Srinagar will remain closed for Karma Puja/Ashura.
August 31: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Indra Jatra/Thiruvonam.
Additionally, both public and private sector banks remain closed on the second, fourth Saturday and all Sundays of each month.These are subject to changes.