App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank holidays in August 2020: Check the complete list

In most cities, banks will remain closed on August 1 and August 15 on account of Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in some cities will remain closed on some days in August to for holidays such as Eid-Ul-Adha, Raksha Bandhan, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Patriot’s Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Teej, Karma Puja and Thiruvonam/Indra Jatra. However, many of these holidays are state-specific.

In most cities, banks will remain closed on August 1 and August 15 on account of Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day respectively.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in August 2020:

Close

August 3: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow, among others, on account of Raksha Bandhan.

related news

August 11: Banks in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Patna, among others, will remain shut for Sri Krishna Janmastami.

August 12: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar because of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

August 13: Banks in Imphal will remain closed on account of Patriot's Day.

August 20: Banks will remain closed in Guwahati for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 21: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok for Teej.

August 22: Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.

August 29: Banks in Jammu, Ranchi and Srinagar will remain closed for Karma Puja/Ashura.

August 31: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Indra Jatra/Thiruvonam.

Additionally, both public and private sector banks remain closed on the second, fourth Saturday and all Sundays of each month.

These are subject to changes.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 09:23 am

tags #banking #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.