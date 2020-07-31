Bank holidays in August 2020: Check the complete list

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in some cities will remain closed on some days in August to for holidays such as Eid-Ul-Adha, Raksha Bandhan, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Patriot’s Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Teej, Karma Puja and Thiruvonam/Indra Jatra. However, many of these holidays are state-specific.

In most cities, banks will remain closed on August 1 and August 15 on account of Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day respectively.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in August 2020:

August 3: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow, among others, on account of Raksha Bandhan.

August 11: Banks in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Patna, among others, will remain shut for Sri Krishna Janmastami.

August 12: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar because of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

August 13: Banks in Imphal will remain closed on account of Patriot's Day.

August 20: Banks will remain closed in Guwahati for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 21: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok for Teej.

August 22: Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.

August 29: Banks in Jammu, Ranchi and Srinagar will remain closed for Karma Puja/Ashura.

August 31: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Indra Jatra/Thiruvonam.

Additionally, both public and private sector banks remain closed on the second, fourth Saturday and all Sundays of each month.

These are subject to changes.