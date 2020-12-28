MARKET NEWS

Bank holidays in 2021: Full list of days when banks will remain closed

Bank holidays in 2021: There are some state and religious occasions when banks of that particular state remain closed while central government holidays are applicable to banks.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 09:52 AM IST

According to the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for more than 40 days in 2021. Every month, banks remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays.

There are some state and religious occasions when banks of that particular state remain closed while central government holidays are applicable to banks.

The full list of the major bank holidays in 2021 and there are some restricted holidays when banks in some states are closed.
MonthHolidays
JanuaryRepublic Day - January 26
February-
March

Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri - March 11

Holi - March 29
April

Closing accounts - April 1

Good Friday - April 2

Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14

Mahavir Jayanti - April 25
MayRamzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar - May 13
June-
JulyBakr Id/Eid ul-Adha - July 20
August

Independence Day - August 15

Muharram/Ashura - August 19

Janmashtami - August 30
SeptemberGanesh Chaturthi - September 10
October

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - October 2

Dussehra - October 15
November

Diwali - November 4

Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 19
DecemberChristmas - December 25
 
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 28, 2020 09:52 am

