Bank holidays in 2021: Full list of days when banks will remain closed

According to the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for more than 40 days in 2021. Every month, banks remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays.

There are some state and religious occasions when banks of that particular state remain closed while central government holidays are applicable to banks.

Month Holidays January Republic Day - January 26 February - March Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri - March 11 Holi - March 29 April Closing accounts - April 1 Good Friday - April 2 Close Related stories Dr Mahinder Watsa, famous sexpert, passes away at 96

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first driverless trains on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line: 3 key thing... Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14 Mahavir Jayanti - April 25 May Ramzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar - May 13 June - July Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha - July 20 August Independence Day - August 15 Muharram/Ashura - August 19 Janmashtami - August 30 September Ganesh Chaturthi - September 10 October Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - October 2 Dussehra - October 15 November Diwali - November 4 Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 19 December Christmas - December 25

The full list of the major bank holidays in 2021 and there are some restricted holidays when banks in some states are closed.