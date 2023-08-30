Bank holiday: Are banks closed today and tomorrow in Delhi for Raksha Bandhan?

September will see banks shut for 16 days across states and this includes Sundays, second Saturday and fourth Saturday.

Banks will be shut in few states today and tomorrow, August 31, for Raksha Bandhan. If you are planning to visit a bank branch do ensure to check the bank's closure schedule.

Banks in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh will be closed on August 30 while banking operations will be shut in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Sikkim on August 31.

However, banking operations in Delhi are open. As per RBI's notification, banks in Delhi will not be shut on August 30 and 31. All bank branches will be functioning on Raksha Bandhan.

The RBI designates bank holidays as Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Most banking transactions, including financial and non-financial, can be done online through net banking, mobile banking, or WhatsApp banking. Do make sure to register for these services in order to access banking services during this period.

Customers are advised to visit the bank holiday list by RBI regularly for any new updates.

September will see banks shut for 16 days across states and this includes Sundays, second Saturday and fourth Saturday. Banks will be closed on the occasions of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi, Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed), Eid-EMilad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat), Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.