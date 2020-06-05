Bank credit grows 6.25%, deposits rise 10.64%: RBI

Bank credit and deposits grew 6.25 percent and 10.64 percent YoY to Rs 102.23 lakh crore and Rs 138.30 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended May 22, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India.

In the fortnight ended May 24, 2019, bank loans had stood at Rs 96.21 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 124.99 lakh crore, the RBI data showed.

On a fortnightly basis, bank advances de-grew by 0.3 percent or Rs 28,683.47 crore to Rs 102.23 lakh crore in the reporting period from Rs 102.51 lakh crore as on fortnight ended May 24, 2020.

Deposits' growth remained stable on a fortnight basis.

In April, the outstanding incremental non-food credit growth contracted by 1.2 percent to Rs 91 lakh crore from Rs 92.12 lakh crore in March, the RBI data had showed.

On a YoY basis, non-food credit growth decelerated to 7.3 percent in April 2020 from 11.9 percent in the same month last year, the data showed.

Loan growth to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 3.9 percent in April 2020, against 7.9 percent in April 2019.

Growth in advances to the services sector decelerated to 11.2 percent, from 16.8 percent in April 2019.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Personal loans growth decelerated to 12.1 percent in April 2020, compared with 15.7 percent in April 2019.