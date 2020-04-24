App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank advances grow 7.2%, deposits rise 9.45% in fortnight ended April 10

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, bank loans had decelerated to 6.14 percent, a near five-decade low, due to slower economic growth, lower demand and as banks remained risk averse.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bank credit and deposits grew by 7.20 percent and 9.45 percent to Rs 103.39 lakh crore and Rs 137.14 lakh crore, respectively in the first fortnight, which ended on April 10, of the current fiscal, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the year-ago fortnight, bank advances had stood at Rs 96.44 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 125.30 lakh crore.

Loan growth in FY20 was the slowest since the fiscal ended March 31, 1962, when it had increased by 5.38 percent.

Loan growth in FY20 was the slowest since the fiscal ended March 31, 1962, when it had increased by 5.38 percent.

Close

During FY20, bank deposits grew by 7.93 percent to Rs 135.71 lakh crore as against Rs 125.73 lakh crore, the RBI data showed.

When compared with the previous fortnight which ended on March 27, 2020, bank credit de-grew by 0.3 percent in the fortnight ended on April 10, 2020.

Similarly, the growth in deposits was just 1.1 percent in the reporting fortnight when compared with the fortnight which ended on March 27, 2020, data showed.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #banking #Business #India #Market news #RBI

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

