Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bank accounts of over 200 NDMC employees hacked, money siphoned off

"We have received two complaints in the matter and forwarded it for necessary action," a senior police officer said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Bank accounts of more than 200 employees of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) were allegedly hacked and money siphoned off in the first week of February, police said on Friday. Though police have received only two complaints of online fraud from the employees, NDMC employees union says more than 200 employees have lost their money after being cheated online.

The employees' union, in a letter to the NDMC chairman, raised the issue that its members lost money amounting to lakhs of rupees that was withdrawn by unknown people through ATMs at different locations.

According to police, these seem to be cases of forgery done by cloning of ATM cards. The union in its statement said, "Mostly (these are) cases of frauds conducted from SBI accounts. Now approximately more than 200 employees are suffering as they lost their money that was illegally withdrawn from different locations of Delhi-NCR and in some cases the money has been withdrawn from cities in South India".

The first incident came to light on February 9 when Amir Yadav, an employee of NDMC, registered an FIR at the Parliament Street police station and the State Bank of India saying he lost Rs 15,000 from his salary account.

"On February 2, I withdrew money from an ATM near Regal in Connaught Place. On February 7 at around 8.20 pm, two illegal transactions of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 were made from my account. I immediately blocked my cards and made an FIR," said Yadav.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

