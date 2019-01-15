Bangladeshi nationals with fake documents arrested

Eight Bangladeshi nationals living in the city with fake documents were arrested on January 14, police said.

The arrests were made on the basis of information received from a reliable source, SP (City) Shravan Kumar Singh said.

"While some of the foreign nationals were living here for the last three years, others had come over the last couple of months," Singh said.

Police seized two mobile phones and fake Aadhar cards from them, Singh said, adding all the accused have been sent to jail.