Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladeshi nationals with fake documents arrested

The arrests were made on the basis of information received from a reliable source, SP (City) Shravan Kumar Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Eight Bangladeshi nationals living in the city with fake documents were arrested on January 14, police said.

"While some of the foreign nationals were living here for the last three years, others had come over the last couple of months," Singh said.

Police seized two mobile phones and fake Aadhar cards from them, Singh said, adding all the accused have been sent to jail.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

