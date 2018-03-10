Bangladesh President winds up 3-day tour to Assam, Meghalaya

Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid wound up his three-day tour to Assam and Meghalaya and left for New Delhi this afternoon.

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal saw him off at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport.

Hamid said that relations between neighbours is very important for development and invited Governor Mukhi and Chief Minister Sonowal to visit Bangladesh.

Their visit to Bangladesh would bolster the same, he said adding peace and tranquillity in the region would lead to faster development.

The visit to Assam and Meghalaya was ''very nostalgic'' for him as during the Bangladesh War of Liberation he had been to this part of the North East.

''I have visited Balat, Shillong and Meghalaya and I was very glad to see those places'', the President said.

During the visit, Hamid was accompanied by Bangladesh first lady Rashida Khanam and other family members apart from the official delegation.