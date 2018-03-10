App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 10, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh President winds up 3-day tour to Assam, Meghalaya

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal saw him off at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid wound up his three-day tour to Assam and Meghalaya and left for New Delhi this afternoon.

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal saw him off at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport.

Hamid said that relations between neighbours is very important for development and invited Governor Mukhi and Chief Minister Sonowal to visit Bangladesh.

Their visit to Bangladesh would bolster the same, he said adding peace and tranquillity in the region would lead to faster development.

The visit to Assam and Meghalaya was ''very nostalgic'' for him as during the Bangladesh War of Liberation he had been to this part of the North East.

''I have visited Balat, Shillong and Meghalaya and I was very glad to see those places'', the President said.

During the visit, Hamid was accompanied by Bangladesh first lady Rashida Khanam and other family members apart from the official delegation.

tags #Assam #Bangladesh #Current Affairs #India #Md Abdul Hamid #Meghalaya

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC