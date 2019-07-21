Bangladesh HM Asaduzzaman Khan to visit India on August 7; dialogue with Amit Shah

This will be the first interaction of Shah with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister nearly two months ago.
Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Amit Shah and is expected to discuss issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, officials said on July 21.
This will be the first interaction of Shah with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister nearly two months ago.Khan will have bilateral talks with the home minister on August 7 when issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare, a Home Ministry official told PTI.
