you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh HM Asaduzzaman Khan to visit India on August 7; dialogue with Amit Shah

This will be the first interaction of Shah with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister nearly two months ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Amit Shah and is expected to discuss issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, officials said on July 21.

Khan will have bilateral talks with the home minister on August 7 when issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare, a Home Ministry official told PTI.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #India #world

