HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh Awami League delegation meets Congress leadership

They met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh among other leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A three-member delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League met the Congress leadership and discussed a wide range of issues, including the ongoing cooperation between the two countries on Saturday.

The delegation led by presidium member Abdul Razzaque is attending the Congress' 84th plenary session.

The other members included the Awami League's joint general secretary Dipu Moni and deputy office secretary Biplab Barua.

"During the meeting, we paid our gratitude to former prime minister Indira Gandhi for her support to the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971," Moni said.

