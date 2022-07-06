Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight lands at Delhi airport on single engine

Representative Image

A Bangkok to Delhi Vistara flight landed at the Delhi airport on a single engine on July 6. The second engine of flight number Flt UK-122 was shut down post runway vacation, news agency ANI reported.

The Air Traffic Control has been informed about the aircraft's landing and the matter has been reported to the DGCA. Meanwhile, the aircraft has been towed away to the parking bay.

The development comes amid a slew of snags being reported in the Indian aviation industry. Recently, SpiceJet had reported three incidents of safety lapses while IndiGo was pulled up for nationwide flight delays.

The Indigo flights were delayed across the country on July 2 and 3, because a large number of employees took last-minute leave, ostensibly to attend the walk-in interviews for hiring cabin crew by Air India and Air India Express.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has claimed that the most recent incidents of emergency landings of its aircraft are isolated in nature and that its initial investigation shows that there isn't a specific maintenance issue within its fleet, although the DGCA in its own review transpired poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions by SpiceJet. It was found that the supplier and approved vendors were not being paid on a regular basis. The DGCA review also showed a shortage of spares and the airline operating on cash and carry.