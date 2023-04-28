English
    Bangaluru online education firm raided for FEMA violation

    ED found out that the Chinese director is the authorised signatory in all the bank accounts of the company maintained in India. The accounts are operated online in China.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
    Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently raided two offices of online education firm Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited for foreign exchange violation.

    According to media reports on the raid, ED learned that the firm is "100 percent owned by a Chinese national" and, accordingly, conducted the raid under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

    "The company is part of a group consisting of a complex web of entities having the ultimate controlling company in Cayman Island. The current directors of the company are Liu Can, who is a Chinese national, and Vedant Hamirwasia," said the ED.

    "The company remitted around Rs 82 crore to China in the name of marketing expenses on the instructions of the Chinese persons without having proof of availing any services from the beneficiary entity," the officials said.

    The ED also seized various incriminating documents and forensic backup from electronic devices during searches. It also found out that the Chinese director is the authorised signatory in all the bank accounts of the company maintained in India. The accounts are operated online in China.

    The roles of the previous directors of the company, namely Sushant Srivastava, Priyanka Khandelwal and Himanshu Garg, are under investigation.

    The operations and other matters related to the company are controlled by Liu Can from China. The Indian director has no control or access to the company affairs, an official said. "He follows all the instructions of Chinese persons."

    With inputs from ANI and Free Press Journal

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:02 am