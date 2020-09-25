Bangalore University final year undergraduate, postgraduate exams postponed. Check new dates

Bangalore University has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate final year examinations 2020, that were scheduled to be held from September 25. The university exams will now begin from October 4, 2020.

As per the revised schedule for the Bangalore University exams 2020, the undergraduate (UG) exams that were supposed to be held on September 28 will be held on October 4 instead, while those supposed to be held on September 25 will be conducted on October 6 instead. The postgraduate (PG) exams will be held from October 5, instead of September 29.

The final year students of Bangalore University can check the schedule and other details on the official website of the varsity at bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Bangalore University had decided to conduct the final year UG and PG exams after the Supreme Court had stated that despite the coronavirus pandemic, no student shall be promoted based on the marks obtained in internal exams or any other assessment criteria.

However, all states and Union territories were granted the right to seek postponement of the exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were told to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) to seek extension of the September 30 deadline.