Bangalore airport to be partially shut in Feb for air show

The Bangalore airport will be partially closed for commercial operations for over 10 days next month owing to the five-day long Aero India Show being held in the Karnataka capital, aerodrome operator BIAL said Monday.

The air show is scheduled to be held at the Yelahanka air base in the southern city from February 20.

In view of the show, the Kempegowda International Airport will be out of bound for commercial flights during particular hours from February 14 to February 24, which includes practice days, full dress rehearsal, inauguration ceremony and air display, among others, said Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) in a statement.

BIAL is working with airlines, whose services will be impacted during this period, to ensure minimal disruption to their existing schedule during the reduced operating hours, it said.

Passenger convenience will be ensured with the respective airlines sharing all information on the change in airport operations and the cancelled/revised flight timings during the show, the statement said.

The 12th edition of the trade event will showcase technologies and products of global and Indian aerospace and defence firms, with static and flying display of military and civil aircraft, including fighters, jets, helicopters and air weapons.

Besides global leaders and investors in the aerospace industry, think-tanks from the world over are expected to participate in the biennial event, organised by the defence ministry along with other related organisations.