App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangalore airport to be partially shut in Feb for air show

The air show is scheduled to be held at the Yelahanka air base in the southern city from February 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bengaluru airport
Bengaluru airport
Whatsapp

The Bangalore airport will be partially closed for commercial operations for over 10 days next month owing to the five-day long Aero India Show being held in the Karnataka capital, aerodrome operator BIAL said Monday.

The air show is scheduled to be held at the Yelahanka air base in the southern city from February 20.

In view of the show, the Kempegowda International Airport will be out of bound for commercial flights during particular hours from February 14 to February 24, which includes practice days, full dress rehearsal, inauguration ceremony and air display, among others, said Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) in a statement.

BIAL is working with airlines, whose services will be impacted during this period, to ensure minimal disruption to their existing schedule during the reduced operating hours, it said.

related news

Passenger convenience will be ensured with the respective airlines sharing all information on the change in airport operations and the cancelled/revised flight timings during the show, the statement said.

The 12th edition of the trade event will showcase technologies and products of global and Indian aerospace and defence firms, with static and flying display of military and civil aircraft, including fighters, jets, helicopters and air weapons.

Besides global leaders and investors in the aerospace industry, think-tanks from the world over are expected to participate in the biennial event, organised by the defence ministry along with other related organisations.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 07:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.