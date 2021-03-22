Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman conferred Gandhi Peace Prize ahead of PM Modi’s Bangladesh visit

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Image: Wikimedia)

Government of India has conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation on March 22.

Meanwhile, the Gandhi Peace Prize 2019 has been conferred posthumously on Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman.

The jury for Gandhi Peace Prize was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Bangladesh, to attend the national day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.

The Ministry of Culture said that the jury unanimously decided to select (Late) HM Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2019 and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the peace prize posthumously, for his “outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The Bangabandhu was a champion of human rights and freedom and is a hero to Indians as well. He also said that the legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu has made the heritage of both countries more comprehensive and deep-rooted and that the path shown by Bangabandhu has laid a strong foundation for the partnership, progress, and prosperity of both countries over the last decade.”

The Gandhi Peace Prize also recognized the “unparalleled vision and leadership of the Late HM Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in strengthening relations between India and Oman, and his efforts to promote peace and non-violence in the Gulf region”.

The Gandhi Peace Prize was instituted by the Government of India in 1995, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The annual award that carries an amount of Rs 1 crore is open to all regardless of their nationality.

Some of the past awardees include luminaries such as the Ramakrishna Mission, Baba Amte, Dr Nelson Mandela, Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Shri Chandi Prasad Bhatt, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).