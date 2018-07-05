Bandhan Bank gets RBI nod for Ghosh's re-appointment as CEO, MD

Bandhan Bank, the newest private sector lender, today said it has received RBI approval for the re-appointment of current MD and CEO, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, for three years. "RBI vide letter dated July 4, 2018, has accorded its approval for re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said his appointment comes to effect from July 10, 2018, till July 9, 2021.

The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender commenced its banking operations on August 23, 2015, and it is the first bank to be set up in the eastern part of India since independence.

Ghosh is the founder of the bank, and has 37 years of experience in the micro-finance industry.

The bank forayed into the stock market during 2017-18, raising Rs 4,473 crore through an initial public offer (IPO).

Shares of the bank closed 1.45 per cent lower at Rs 539.90 on BSE today.