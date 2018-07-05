App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bandhan Bank gets RBI nod for Ghosh's re-appointment as CEO, MD

The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender Bandhan Bank is the first bank to be set up in the eastern part of India since independence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bandhan Bank, the newest private sector lender, today said it has received RBI approval for the re-appointment of current MD and CEO, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, for three years. "RBI vide letter dated July 4, 2018, has accorded its approval for re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said his appointment comes to effect from July 10, 2018, till July 9, 2021.

The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender commenced its banking operations on August 23, 2015, and it is the first bank to be set up in the eastern part of India since independence.

Ghosh is the founder of the bank, and has 37 years of experience in the micro-finance industry.

The bank forayed into the stock market during 2017-18, raising Rs 4,473 crore through an initial public offer (IPO).

Shares of the bank closed 1.45 per cent lower at Rs 539.90 on BSE today.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 07:35 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Chandra Shekhar Ghosh #Kolkata #RBI

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.