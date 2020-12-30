Ban on terrace parties, Rajiv Chowk metro station to close at 9 pm: Here’s how Delhi is preparing for New Year's Eve

NYE celebrations will be low-key across the country this year due to the ongoing pandemic

New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31 will be low-key across the country this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, in anticipation of a large crowd, Delhi Metro authorities on December 30 announced that the exit point of the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be shut after 9 pm.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted: “To ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (December 31), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed 9 pm onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train. Please plan your journey accordingly.”

Additionally, public events and terrace parties have been banned by the Delhi administration this year. Restaurants and clubs in Noida have been allowed to host parties with a cap on the number of attendees and only after obtaining permission for the same from competent authorities.

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for New Year’s Eve which will be applicable to both private and public transport vehicles. The advisory that will come into effect at 8 pm on December 31 mentions that no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place from the Mandi house roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, and Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station).

Vehicles approaching CP from RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market roundabout, Gol Dakkhana roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Feroz Shah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Pachkuian Road- Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor Place roundabout, Buta Singh Marg roundabout, and State Entry Road-New Delhi Railway Station will also not be allowed.

Although alcometers or breath analysers will not be used by Delhi authorities this year due to COVID-19, if anyone is caught drunk driving, strict action will be taken against them.