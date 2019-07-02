App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ban on plastic in Mount Abu from August 15

The move aimed at protecting the environment and wildlife.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Sirohi administration and the Forest Department have decided to ban the use of plastic in Rajasthan's Mount Abu from August 15.



The decision to ban plastic was taken at a meeting of officials from the district administration and the Forest Department on July 2.

"We have decided to free Mount Abu from plastic in the interest of fauna and fauna. Plastic harms the ecology due to which it will be completely banned from August 15," Mount Abu SDM Dr Ravindra Goswami told PTI.

The ban will cover plastic carry bags, boxes, thermocol cups, plates and other disposable plastic items.

Similarly, packed water bottles will also be banned.

Automated water dispensing machines will be installed to provide cheap drinking water.

A team would be formed to check the use of plastic and suitable action would be taken for the violation of the directives, the SDM said.

The meeting, held by SDO Goswami and Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Balaji Kari, was attended by traders and public representatives.

Mount Abu, a hill station at a height of 1,220 metres in the Aravalli mountain range, falls under the category of eco-sensitive zones.

The district administration has also launched an initiative to promote beer cans as shards of beer bottles pose a threat to wild animals in Mount Abu.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:50 pm

