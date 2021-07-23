Ban on firecrackers: SC dismisses petition seeking repeal of NGT prohibition

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel had then further said that its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers in cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below to green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours will continue. (Representative Image)

The Supreme Court of India (SC) has, on July 23, dismissed a plea challenging the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order which imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in cities, ANI reported.

The order issued in December 2020 directed a “total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers” during the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital region (NCR) and all cities and towns, where ambient air quality or Air Quality Index (AQI) falls under 'poor' or worse category.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel had then further said that its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers in cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below to green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours will continue.

"There will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during COVID-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category," the bench said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

During Christmas, and New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am only at places where air quality is 'moderate' or below, the NGT said.

It also directed all District Magistrates to ensure that banned firecrackers are not sold and asked them to recover compensation from violators. Any victim of pollution, apart from other remedies, can approach the District Magistrate for compensation, it had added.