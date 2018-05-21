App
May 21, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ban on entering Goa: SC asks Pramod Muthalik to amend plea

The Supreme Court today asked Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik to amend his plea and place before it the latest notification issued by the Goa government allegedly prohibiting his entry into the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Supreme Court today asked Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik to amend his plea and place before it the latest notification issued by the Goa government allegedly prohibiting his entry into the state. A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha was told by Muthalik's counsel that "some mischief" was played by the Goa government and another prohibitory order extending ban on his entry has been issued.

The bench asked him to place before it the latest notification, if any, in this regard after which the lawyer sought time to file it.

The counsel representing Goa opposed the plea and said Muthalik, against whom around 50 criminal cases were pending, should first approach the high court. He claimed there were allegations against Muthalik that he was inciting violence.

Muthalik's counsel countered the submissions and said he has been acquitted in most of these cases and told the bench that he had to go to Goa on June 1.

"He (Muthalik) is entitled to amend it (plea) and place the fresh order. He (Muthalik's counsel) is saying that it is unacceptable that such orders were passed periodically," the bench told Goa's counsel, adding, "He says there is a fresh order. We have to hear him".

The apex court said the matter would be listed for hearing in the first week of August after the petitioner files the amended application.

Several prohibitory orders have been issued by the Goa government extending the ban on Muthalik's entry into the state.

tags #Current Affairs #Legal

