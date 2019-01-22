Ban madrasas or ISIS will indoctrinate children in India: UP Shia Waqf Board chief

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning him against alleged Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) indoctrination in madrasas, according to a report by news agency ANI.

“If madrasas are not shut down, the ISIS influence will grow and, in 15 years, more than half the Muslims in the country will be influenced by their ideology," Rizvi said in the letter.

Rizvi said ISIS was a dangerous terror organization and it was indoctrinating children to spread its influence in Muslim majority areas.

“I suggest that all madrasas be shut down and children be sent to regular schools. If, after passing high school, a student wants to pursue religious studies, he/she can do that,” Rizvi said.

Rizvi had earlier supported construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and a mosque, ‘Masjid-e-Aman’, in Lucknow.