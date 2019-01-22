App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ban madrasas or ISIS will indoctrinate children in India: UP Shia Waqf Board chief

Rizvi said ISIS was a dangerous terror organization and it was indoctrinating children to spread its influence in Muslim majority areas

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning him against alleged Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) indoctrination in madrasas, according to a report by news agency ANI.

“If madrasas are not shut down, the ISIS influence will grow and, in 15 years, more than half the Muslims in the country will be influenced by their ideology," Rizvi said in the letter.

Rizvi said ISIS was a dangerous terror organization and it was indoctrinating children to spread its influence in Muslim majority areas.

“I suggest that all madrasas be shut down and children be sent to regular schools. If, after passing high school, a student wants to pursue religious studies, he/she can do that,” Rizvi said.

Rizvi had earlier supported construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and a mosque, ‘Masjid-e-Aman’, in Lucknow.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.