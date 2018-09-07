Ban Ki-moon 'deeply impressed' by Delhi's Mohalla Clinics project

The Mohalla Clinic project of the Aam Aadmi Party government drew huge praise Friday from former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon and former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland after they visited a health facility built under the initiative.

"I am deeply impressed by what I have seen," Moon said after visiting the Peeragarhi Mohalla Clinic and a polyclinic in the Paschim Vihar locality.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain accompanied them during the visit. Brundtland said the Mohalla Clinics project should be replicated across the country.

"We are very happy to see the impressive work being done here. it should be replicated all over the country," said Brundtland, who has also served as the director general of World Health Organisation (WHO).

Moon and Brundtland are in the country as part of a delegation from The Elders, a London-based organisation of independent global leaders who pool their collective experiences and resources for promoting peace, justice and human rights.

Kejriwal said 189 Mohalla Clinics were operational in the city currently and the number will be raised to 1,000 in coming months.