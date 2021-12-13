MARKET NEWS

Ban continues on entry of trucks, construction and demolition activities: Delhi govt

Gopal Rai also said the government will review the ban on construction and demolition activities on December 16.

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the ban on the entry of trucks, barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services, will continue till further orders in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

Rai also said the government will review the ban on construction and demolition activities on December 16.

The minister said the education department has sent a proposal to the environment department, seeking immediate reopening of schools and coaching centers for students in Class 6 and above, and in colleges.

For children of Class 5 and below, the education department has suggested reopening schools from December 20, he said.

The proposal will be sent to the Commission for Air Quality Management, which has been mandated by the Supreme Court to take a call on the reopening of schools and colleges, Rai said. The minister said Delhi's air quality index remained between 250 and 325 from December 1 to December 12. But experts have forecast a slight deterioration of air quality in the next three days, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:42 pm

