Balmer Lawrie targets retail segment for lubes and grease SBU

Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd, a diversified PSU under the Oil ministry, would focus on the retail segment for its grease and lubricants business division, its CMD Prabal Basu said.

Inaugurating the renovated applications research laboratory of the company here today, Basu told reporters that presently the business division contributed around Rs 350 crore to Rs 400 crore of the overall revenue.

With a market segment of 2.27 percent presently, the company is aiming to penetrate the retail segment as margins were high as compared to industrial.

Basu said that total manufacturing volume presently was 10,000 metric tonnes, adding that plans were there to raise it to 30,000 to 40,000 mt.

The retail segment comprised 30 percentof volume sales of the division. "We want to take this percentage to 50 percent", he said. The company was exporting the products to the African countries, Basu said.