Ballarpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ballarpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ballarpur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 63.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.13% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand won this seat by a margin of 43600 votes, which was 22.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 195656 votes.