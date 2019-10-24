Ballarpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ballarpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ballarpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ballarpur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ballarpur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 63.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.13% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand won this seat by a margin of 43600 votes, which was 22.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 195656 votes.Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 24736 votes. BJP polled 173286 votes, 49.74% of the total votes polled.
