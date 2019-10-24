Ballabhgarh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ballabhgarh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ballabhgarh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ballabhgarh constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ballabhgarh is an Assembly constituency in Faridabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 60.36% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 59.58% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Mool Chand Sharma won this seat by a margin of 53098 votes, which was 43.76% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 121334 votes.Sharda Rathore won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23844 votes. INC polled 77024 votes, 46.13% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
For full coverage, click here.
