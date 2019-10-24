Ballabhgarh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ballabhgarh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ballabhgarh is an Assembly constituency in Faridabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 60.36% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 59.58% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Mool Chand Sharma won this seat by a margin of 53098 votes, which was 43.76% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 121334 votes.