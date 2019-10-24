Balapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Balapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Balapur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Akola district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Balapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 60.28% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 57.39% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Baliram Bhagwan Sirskar won this seat by a margin of 6939 votes, which was 4.11% of the total votes polled. BBM polled a total of 168841 votes.