Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

The Army chief said that reactivation of Balakot shows that it had been damaged and destroyed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on September 23 said that Pakistan has reactivated Balakot recently.

About 500 infiltrators were waiting to infiltrate into India, he added.

"Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated," Rawat told reporters at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Rawat said around 500 infiltrators were waiting to infiltrate into the country.

"...some action had been taken by Indian Air Force and now they have got the people back there," he said.

In late February, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had carried out attack at terror camps in Balakot in retaliation to the deadly terror attacks on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Balakot #Bipin Rawat #Current Affairs #India #Indian Army

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.