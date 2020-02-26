Balakot airstrike anniversary | Our armed forces now don’t hesitate to cross border to protect country: Rajnath Singh

On February 26, 2019, a fleet of Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft had bombed a terrorist training camp in Pakistan to avenge the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack
Marking the first anniversary of the Balakot air strike, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 26 said that India's approach in dealing with terrorism has undergone a major change as its armed forces now do not hesitate to cross the border to protect the country against the menace.
In a series of tweets, Singh said: “India today celebrates the first anniversary of Balakote airstrikes. It was a successful counter terror operation launched by the fearless @IAF_MCC air warriors. With the success of Balakote air strikes India has clearly demonstrated its strong will against terrorism.”
“I salute the @IAF_MCC for its unmatched bravery and courage exhibited during Balakote air strikes. Our government led by PM Shri @narendramodi has adopted a different approach from earlier governments. Now we do not hesitate to cross the border to protect India against terrorism,” he said.
“I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for bringing change in India’s approach against terrorism & our ways to counter terror. The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and Balakote Air Strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a New and Confident India in making,” he added.
