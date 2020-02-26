Balakot airstrike anniversary | Our armed forces now don’t hesitate to cross border to protect country: Rajnath Singh

Marking the first anniversary of the Balakot air strike, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 26 said that India's approach in dealing with terrorism has undergone a major change as its armed forces now do not hesitate to cross the border to protect the country against the menace.

In a series of tweets, Singh said: “India today celebrates the first anniversary of Balakote airstrikes. It was a successful counter terror operation launched by the fearless @IAF_MCC air warriors. With the success of Balakote air strikes India has clearly demonstrated its strong will against terrorism.”

“I salute the @IAF_MCC for its unmatched bravery and courage exhibited during Balakote air strikes. Our government led by PM Shri @narendramodi has adopted a different approach from earlier governments. Now we do not hesitate to cross the border to protect India against terrorism,” he said.

“I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for bringing change in India’s approach against terrorism & our ways to counter terror. The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and Balakote Air Strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a New and Confident India in making,” he added.

On February 26, 2019, a fleet of Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft had bombed a terrorist training camp inside Pakistan to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019.