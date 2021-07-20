Bakrid 2021: COVID-19 curbs relaxed in Kerala to ‘alleviate misery’ of traders

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File image)

The Kerala government has informed the Supreme Court that the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed ahead of Bakrid in view of the miseries caused to traders who were expecting the festival sales to alleviate their economic problems.

The apex court, on July 19, asked the Kerala government to file its response during the day on an application against the three-day relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in the state in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival.

In its response, the state said, “The traders were expecting that the Bakrid sales will alleviate their misery to a certain extent. They have stocked up the goods for this purpose much early.”

The state further said that traders had begun agitation against coronavirus curbs and said that they will open the shops, reported LiveLaw. “The organization of traders started to agitate against the stringent curb implemented in the LSGIs and declared that they will open shops all over the state flouting the regulations,” it said.

The opposition parties in the state had also demanded more relaxations in the curbs to give some respite to the traders and to allow some economic activities in the state, the government informed the court.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the concessions at a press conference on July 17 and said that in view of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) being celebrated on July 21, textiles, footwear shops, jewellery, fancy stores, shops selling home appliances and electronic items, all types of repairing shops and shops selling essential items shall be allowed to open on July 18-20 from 7 AM to 8 PM in category A, B and C areas. In D category areas, these shops can function only on July 19, he had said. The areas have been categorised based on test positivity rate.

Following this, the application, which raised the issue of relaxation in restrictions in Kerala, for intervention in the suo motu matter was filed by Delhi-based PKD Nambiar who has sought stay on the state's decision.